Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 312-Unit Alta Austin Avenue Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Austin Avenue, a 312-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubroom, business center, outdoor kitchen and a dog park. The opening is scheduled for this winter.