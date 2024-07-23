Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Alta Westover Hills in San Antonio will be located within the 1,300-acre Westover Hills master-planned community.
Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 312-Unit Multifamily Project in West San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Westover Hills, a 312-unit multifamily project on the west side of San Antonio. Alta Westover Hills will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinets and full-sized washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, clubroom, fitness center, business center, conference and entertainment spaces, outdoor kitchen and dining areas and a dog park. Wood Partners is developing the property in partnership with German investment firm EIG EuroInvestor. Completion is slated for summer 2025.

