REBusinessOnline

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Alta Amberglen Multifamily Community Near Portland

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Amberglen, an apartment property on 18 acres at the intersection of NE Eckert Drive and Walker Road in Hillsboro.

Slated for completion in 2024, Alta Amberglen will feature 326 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhome options. Each residence will offer kitchens in two color palettes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, in-unit washers/dryers and wide-plank flooring throughout.

Community amenities will include an on-site pocket park, a 10-acre wooded area and natural stream within the property’s 18-acre site, a fitness center with yoga studio, multiple coworking spaces, a game room with golf simulator, a podcast studio and ample room for socializing with fellow residents.

Preleasing for Alta Amberglen is scheduled to begin in late 2023. Wood Residential will manage the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  