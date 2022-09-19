Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Alta Amberglen Multifamily Community Near Portland

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Amberglen, an apartment property on 18 acres at the intersection of NE Eckert Drive and Walker Road in Hillsboro.

Slated for completion in 2024, Alta Amberglen will feature 326 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhome options. Each residence will offer kitchens in two color palettes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, in-unit washers/dryers and wide-plank flooring throughout.

Community amenities will include an on-site pocket park, a 10-acre wooded area and natural stream within the property’s 18-acre site, a fitness center with yoga studio, multiple coworking spaces, a game room with golf simulator, a podcast studio and ample room for socializing with fellow residents.

Preleasing for Alta Amberglen is scheduled to begin in late 2023. Wood Residential will manage the property.