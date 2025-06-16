Monday, June 16, 2025
Amenities at Alta Bethpage, a 336-unit multifamily community in Durham, N.C., will include a swimming pool, clubhouse, pet spa, disc golf course, walking trails and two dog parks.
Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Durham, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

DURHAM, N.C. — Woods Partners has broken ground on Alta Bethpage, a 336-unit multifamily community in Durham. The development is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027. Situated between Research Triangle Park and Brier Creek, the project will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the property will include a swimming pool, clubhouse, pet spa, disc golf course, walking trails and two dog parks. Alta Bethpage will be Wood Partners’ fourth project to commence construction in Durham in recent years.

