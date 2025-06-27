Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 365-Unit Multifamily Project in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta River Park, a 365-unit multifamily project in Fort Worth. Located just west of the Chisholm Trail Toll Road on the city’s southwest side, the property will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, pet facilities, pickleball court, outdoor activity space, bike storage, a sky deck and direct trail access to the Trinity Clearfork trail system. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy next fall, with full completion slated for spring 2027.