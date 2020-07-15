Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 403-Unit Apartment Complex in Durham

Alta Davis is situated at 4701 Hopson Road, 10 miles southeast of downtown Durham and three miles from the center of Research Triangle Park.

DURHAM, N.C. — Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Davis, a 408-unit apartment complex in Durham. The community will comprise seven buildings standing four stories each. Communal amenities will include a coffee bar, game room, fitness center, saltwater pool and coworking space. The community is slated to open by the end of 2021. Alta Davis is situated at 4701 Hopson Road, 10 miles southeast of downtown Durham and three miles from the center of Research Triangle Park. WP East Builders is the general contractor.