REBusinessOnline

Wood Partners Completes 204-Unit Alta Washington Apartments in Houston’s Memorial Park District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Alta-Washington-Houston

Alta Washington in Houston totals 204 units.

HOUSTON — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has completed Alta Washington, a 204-unit apartment community in the Memorial Park area of Houston. The property features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as six townhomes, with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, package sorting room, outdoor grilling stations and a dog park. Move-ins will begin in early November. Rents start at $1,675 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  