Wood Partners Completes 204-Unit Alta Washington Apartments in Houston’s Memorial Park District

Posted on in Development, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has completed Alta Washington, a 204-unit apartment community in the Memorial Park area of Houston. The property features one- and two-bedroom units, as well as six townhomes, with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood-style flooring. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, package sorting room, outdoor grilling stations and a dog park. Move-ins will begin in early November. Rents start at $1,675 per month for a one-bedroom unit.