Wood Partners Completes 300-Unit Alta Cathedral Lakes Apartments in Metro Houston

SPRING, TEXAS — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has completed Alta Cathedral Lakes, a 300-unit apartment community in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center with coworking spaces and reserve-able conference rooms, dog park and wash, bike storage and an outdoor courtyard with a kitchen. Rents start at $1,070 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.