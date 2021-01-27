REBusinessOnline

Wood Partners Completes 300-Unit Alta Cathedral Lakes Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has completed Alta Cathedral Lakes, a 300-unit apartment community in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center with coworking spaces and reserve-able conference rooms, dog park and wash, bike storage and an outdoor courtyard with a kitchen. Rents start at $1,070 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  