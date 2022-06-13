REBusinessOnline

Wood Partners, CP Capital Break Ground on 310-Unit Alta North Apartments in Cumming, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Alta North will be a 310-unit apartment community in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming, Ga. (Rendering courtesy of Dynamik Design)

CUMMING, GA. — A joint venture between Wood Partners and CP Capital US (formerly HQ Capital Real Estate) has broken ground on Alta North, a 310-unit apartment community in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming. The site will be located at the intersection of Ga. Highway 400 and Settingdown Circle, about 45 miles north of Atlanta. Alta North will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments with wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, microwave hoods, undermounted single bowl sinks, tile backsplashes, in-home washer and dryers and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool with a tanning ledge, multiple grilling stations and fire pits, pet park and spa, 24/7 fitness center, social gathering areas and rentable coworking office spaces, as well as 15,000 square feet of commercial space.

