Friday, January 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Alta-Cooley-Station-Gilbert-AZ
Located in Gilbert, Ariz., Alta Cooley Station features 248 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, outdoor entertainment space, open-concept leasing office/clubhouse and micro-offices.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Wood Partners Divests of 248-Unit Alta Cooley Station Apartments in Gilbert, Arizona for $80M

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Wood Partners has completed the sale of Alta Cooley Station, a mid-rise multifamily community within Cooley Station in Gilbert, southeast of Phoenix. A California-based private individual acquired the asset for $80 million, or $322,581 per unit.

Alta Cooley Station features 248 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, outdoor entertainment space, open-concept leasing office/clubhouse, micro-offices, a private conference room and workspaces. Apartments have expansive floor plans, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, extra-wide entryways, laundry closets with full-size washers and dryers, and a private patio or balcony. The average unit size is 957 square feet.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

TMG Arranges $42.7M Sale of Edge at Lakewood...

Orion Real Estate Partners Buys 217-Unit Fielders Creek...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 927-Unit Abby’s Mini Storage...

Associated Bank, Johnson Financial Originate $54.6M in Construction...

JLL Arranges Sale of 64-Bed Inpatient Behavioral Facility...

Mid-America Real Estate Brokers Sale of 41,455 SF...

Dandelion Development Acquires Senior Living Property in Cary,...

Block & Co. Sells 17,381 SF Commercial Building...

Long Beach Office Market Continues Evolving with New...