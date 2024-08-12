Monday, August 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Station by Alta features residential units ranging in size from 550 to 1,152 square feet.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Wood Partners Nears Completion on 302-Unit Station by Alta Apartments in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Wood Partners is nearing completion on The Station by Alta, a 302-unit multifamily development at 900 E. Trinity Lane in Nashville. The apartment community, now open for preleasing, is currently 45 percent leased.

Units at The Station by Alta range in size from 550 to 1,152 square feet, with studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include coworking space Alta Work, a 24-hour workout area, swimming pool, dog park and a pet spa. Monthly rental rates at the property begin at $1,540.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Opens 200-Unit Broadstone Overlands Multifamily Community...

Byline Bank Provides $18.3M Acquisition Financing for Industrial...

BPR Properties Opens TownePlace Suites by Marriott Brunswick...

Mintwood Real Estate Begins Leasing 320-Unit Apartment Community...

S2 Capital Acquires Place at Saddle Creek Apartments...

Joint Venture Acquires Former Church in Manhattan, Plans...

PCCP, Bluewater Property to Develop 205,445 SF Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Hillwood, WDG Logistics  to Build 179,800 SF Spec...