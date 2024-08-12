Wood Partners Nears Completion on 302-Unit Station by Alta Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Wood Partners is nearing completion on The Station by Alta, a 302-unit multifamily development at 900 E. Trinity Lane in Nashville. The apartment community, now open for preleasing, is currently 45 percent leased.

Units at The Station by Alta range in size from 550 to 1,152 square feet, with studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include coworking space Alta Work, a 24-hour workout area, swimming pool, dog park and a pet spa. Monthly rental rates at the property begin at $1,540.