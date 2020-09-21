Wood Partners Opens 225-Unit Alta Spring Creek Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Alta Spring Creek in Garland totals 225 units.

GARLAND, TEXAS — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has opened Alta Spring Creek, a 225-unit apartment community in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The Class A property is located near the regional headquarters of State Farm Insurance and Raytheon and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded fixtures and private yards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling areas. Rents start at approximately $1,150 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to apartments.com.