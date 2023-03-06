Wood Partners Opens 248-Unit Apartment Community in Denton, Texas
DENTON, TEXAS — Atlanta-based multifamily developer Wood Partners has opened Alta Denton Station, a 248-unit apartment community in North Texas. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, pet care facilities and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom unit.