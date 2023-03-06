REBusinessOnline

Wood Partners Opens 248-Unit Apartment Community in Denton, Texas

Major employers whose operations are located near Alta Denton Station include Peterbilt Motors, the University of North Texas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

DENTON, TEXAS — Atlanta-based multifamily developer Wood Partners has opened Alta Denton Station, a 248-unit apartment community in North Texas. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, pet care facilities and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Rents start at $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom unit.





