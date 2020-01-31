REBusinessOnline

Wood Partners Opens 285-Unit Alta Champions Circle Apartment Community in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Alta Champions Circle in Fort Worth totals 285 units.

FORT WORTH — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has opened Alta Champions Circle, a 285-unit community in Fort Worth. The property is located near the recently completed Tanger Outlet Fort Worth and the Texas Motor Speedway. Floor plans include one-, two- and three-bedroom units with full-size washers and dryers and private yards in select units. Amenities include a pool with a tanning deck, fitness center, micro offices, indoor party room, a pet park and outdoor grilling stations.

