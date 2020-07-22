Wood Partners Opens 288-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — Wood Partners has opened Alta Gateway, a 288-unit multifamily community in Pinellas Park. The property offers studio through three-bedroom floor plans. Unit interiors include wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting and kitchen tile backsplashes. Communal amenities include a pool, sundeck, grilling areas, fitness center with virtual training classes, game lounge and a dog park. Alta Gateway is located at 9401 49th St. N., 19 miles west of downtown Tampa.