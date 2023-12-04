Monday, December 4, 2023
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Wood Partners Opens 330-Unit Alta Cypress Springs Apartments in Metro Houston

by Taylor Williams

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Atlanta-based multifamily developer Wood Partners has opened Alta Cypress Springs, a 330-unit project located on the northwestern outskirts of Houston. Alta Cypress Springs features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, business center, clubroom and an outdoor kitchen. Texas-based Design Balance served as the project architect. Rents start at roughly $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, according to the property website.

