REBusinessOnline

Wood Partners Opens 338-Unit Alta Med Main Apartment Community in Houston’s Texas Medical Center

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Multifamily developer Wood Partners has opened Alta Med Main, a 338-unit apartment community located within the Texas Medical Center in Houston. The property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center, dog park, sky lounge with a kitchen area, fitness center with a yoga studio and a package handling room. Leasing is underway, and the first move-ins began earlier this month. Rents start at $1,275 per month for a one-bedroom unit and $2,415 per month for a two-bedroom unit.

