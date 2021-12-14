Wood Partners Opens 403-Unit Multifamily Community Near Durham

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Atlanta-based Wood Partners has opened Alta Davis, a 403-unit, seven building multifamily community in Morrisville, about 11 miles from Durham.

Alta Davis offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range in size from 626 to 1,422 square feet. Each of the apartment units feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless GE appliance packages, white quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, soaking tubs, wood-style plank flooring and in-unit washer and dryer sets. Monthly rent ranges from $1,315 to $2,500, according to Apartments.com.

Community amenities include a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, pet run and spa, clubroom, fitness center, café and a coworking area with a conference room and micro-offices. Wood Residential manages the property.

Located at 615 Corbett St., the property is situated close to Research Triangle Park (RTP), and major employers in the area include IBM, Credit Suisse, Cisco, Lenovo and Fujifilm. The property also is located close to Interstates 40 and 540 and NC Highway 147. Additionally, the multifamily community is 12.3 miles from Duke University and 13.5 miles from North Carolina State University.