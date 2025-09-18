Wood Partners Opens Alta 87 Apartment Complex in Metro Phoenix

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Wood Partners has opened Alta 87 in Gilbert, a southeastern suburb of Phoenix located about 23 miles from downtown. Alta 87 is a 257-unit development comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include two pickleball courts, electric vehicle charging stations, a pool and hot tub and a two-story clubhouse with a fitness center, coworking spaces, a speakeasy and bike storage. The developer broke ground in March 2024. Atlanta-based Wood Partners completed three other Alta-branded communities in Phoenix in 2024: Alta Avondale, Alta Rise and Alta Uptown.