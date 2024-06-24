Monday, June 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Wood Partners, ParkProperty Capital Open 261-Unit Albright Apartments in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners and ParkProperty Capital has opened The Albright, a 261-unit apartment complex in Austin’s Burnet neighborhood. The Albright offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with smart technology features, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, clubroom, gaming area, pet park and a rooftop lounge. Rents start at $1,475 per month for a studio apartment, according to the property website.

You may also like

Atlanta BeltLine, Invest Atlanta Approve $172M Budget for...

Kobalt Investment Buys 222,291 SF Rio Norte Shopping...

Bob Mills Furniture Signs 114,396 SF Industrial Lease...

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 25,000 SF Recreation...

JLL Arranges Sale of 352-Unit AMLI Doral Multifamily...

PHP Capital Partners Acquires 56,076 SF Industrial Building...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 8,100 SF Industrial...

Basis Industrial Receives $39.6M in Financing for Mixed-Use...

S3 Capital Partners Provides $32M Construction Loan for...