Wood Partners, ParkProperty Capital Open 261-Unit Albright Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between Atlanta-based developer Wood Partners and ParkProperty Capital has opened The Albright, a 261-unit apartment complex in Austin’s Burnet neighborhood. The Albright offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with smart technology features, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, clubroom, gaming area, pet park and a rooftop lounge. Rents start at $1,475 per month for a studio apartment, according to the property website.