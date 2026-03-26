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Alta Watkins in Morrisville, N.C., will feature onsite retail space, rentable offices, short-term stay units for guests, a resort-style pool and three outdoor courtyards.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Wood Partners, PGIM to Develop 357-Unit Apartment Community in Morrisville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Wood Partners and PGIM have closed on a land acquisition in Morrisville for the development of Alta Watkins, a 357-unit apartment community. Set to open in 2028, the property will be situated in the heart of the Research Triangle and adjacent to Wake Tech’s new community college campus. Sarah Godwin and Karl Hudson of Foundry Commercial represented the land seller in the transaction.

Wood Partners plans to break ground soon on Alta Watkins, which will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as onsite retail space, rentable offices, short-term stay units for guests, a resort-style pool, three outdoor courtyards, outdoor games, fitness center with a sauna and a podcast room. Alta Watkins is Wood Partners’ third development underway in the Raleigh-Durham area in the past 12 months.

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