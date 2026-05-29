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Alta-Rise-Apts-Gilbert-AZ
Located in Gilbert, Ariz., Alta Rise features 278 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and a fourth-floor lounge and Skydeck.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Wood Partners Sells 278-Unit Alta Rise Multifamily Community in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Wood Partners has completed the disposition of Alta Rise, an apartment property in Gilbert. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2025, Alta Rise features 278 apartments with walk-in closets with built-in shelving, kitchens with quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry and French door refrigerators. The four-story community includes a fourth-floor lounge and Skydeck, a bodega, speakeasy, lawn with yard games and a firepit, a multipurpose field, pickleball courts and a swimming pool and spa.

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