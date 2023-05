DAVENPORT, FLA. — Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Citron, a multifamily project in Davenport. Upon completion, the development will comprise 324 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

Amenities at the property will include a pool, clubhouse with a fitness center, grilling stations, outdoor fire pits, hammocks and a pet park with a washing station.

Pre-leasing at the community is expected to begin this fall, with the opening scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.