Wood Partners to Break Ground on 328-Unit Alta Beacon Apartment Community in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Wood Partners is set to break ground on Alta Beacon, a 328-unit apartment complex located in Nashville. Construction will begin next month, with the first units scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2026. Situated on the edge of the city’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, the wrap-style community will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans and will span five stories. Amenities at Alta Beacon will include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, indoor sky deck with a large exterior deck, dog yards, pet spa and gate-protected structured parking.