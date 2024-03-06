Woodfield, American Asset Corp. to Open 264-Unit Apartment Community in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A joint venture between Woodfield Development and American Asset Corp. plans to soon open The Keaton at Brier Creek, a 264-unit apartment community located at 3920 Macaw St. in Raleigh. The property will serve as the multifamily component of Brier Creek Town Center, which features an 800,000-square-foot shopping center called Brier Creek Commons Shopping Center.

Woodfield and American Asset Corp. have begun leasing The Keaton, which will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments commanding monthly rental rates starting at $1,414, according to the property website. Shelton Taylor + Associates designed the unit interiors. Amenities will include an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, rooftop sky lounge, courtyards, dog park and spa, car wash station and detached garages.

Move-ins are slated to begin later this month.