Monday, March 16, 2026
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Merritt Apartments in Huntersville, N.C., offers 354 residences ranging in size from 758 to 1,813 square feet.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Woodfield Completes 354-Unit Apartment Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Woodfield Development has completed Merritt Apartments, a 354-unit multifamily community located in Huntersville, about 12 miles north of Charlotte. Situated on roughly 23 acres at 13111 Tadeo Drive, Merritt Apartments offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range in size from 758 to 1,813 square feet. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,466. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, coworking and lounge spaces, private dining areas, an entertainment courtyard with a putting green and amphitheater-style seating, resort-style swimming pool and cabanas, electric vehicle charging stations, a dog park, pet spa and direct access to nearby green spaces. Select residences also feature private fenced yards, mudroom-style entries, built-in shower benches, smart thermostats and controlled-access entry.

The project team included Fosselman Construction (general contractor), Housing Studio (architect) and Shelton Taylor Associates (interior design).  

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