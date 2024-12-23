Monday, December 23, 2024
Goddard Point Hope is Woodfield Development’s 24th completed project in South Carolina.
DevelopmentMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Woodfield Delivers 227-Unit Goddard Point Hope Apartments in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Woodfield Development has delivered Goddard Point Hope, a 227-unit apartment community located at 1000 Point Hope Parkway in Charleston. The multifamily property is situated within the master-planned Point Hope development and represents Woodfield’s 24th completed project in South Carolina.

Goddard Point Hope offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 688 to 1,396 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,598 to $2,903, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a saltwater pool with a poolside lounge and pavilion, fitness center and yoga studio, business center with coworking spaces, club and game rooms, vegetable market, community kitchen and grilling stations and a pet park and pet spa, as well as 17,000 square feet of retail space.

The design-build team included Housing Studio, SeamonWhiteside, SHAH Architecture & Interiors, S Wilkins Interior Design and CF Evans.

