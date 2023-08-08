Woodfield, Revitate Deliver Mixed-Use Apartment Development at Morrison Yards in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Woodfield Development has opened Morrison Yards Residences, a mixed-use apartment community located within the larger Morrison Yards master-planned development in Charleston. The property, which features 380 apartments and 27,250 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is located on a five-acre site at 838 Morrison Drive within an opportunity zone. Revitate’s opportunity zone platform RevOz Capital led investment in Morrison Yard, which upon completion will feature a 10-story office building, Kimpton Hotel and 40,000 square feet of retail space, in addition to Morrison Yards Residences.

The apartment community includes studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as an open-air saltwater pool with sundecks, cabanas, grilling stations and TVs. Other amenities include 1.5 acres of outdoor courtyards, a dog park and a gym with fitness classes. Additionally, the property will be programmed with group gatherings such as wine tastings and cookouts. Rental rates start at $2,264 per month, according to the property website.