Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Morrison Yards Residences features 380 apartments and 27,250 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
DevelopmentMixed-UseMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Woodfield, Revitate Deliver Mixed-Use Apartment Development at Morrison Yards in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Woodfield Development has opened Morrison Yards Residences, a mixed-use apartment community located within the larger Morrison Yards master-planned development in Charleston. The property, which features 380 apartments and 27,250 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is located on a five-acre site at 838 Morrison Drive within an opportunity zone. Revitate’s opportunity zone platform RevOz Capital led investment in Morrison Yard, which upon completion will feature a 10-story office building, Kimpton Hotel and 40,000 square feet of retail space, in addition to Morrison Yards Residences.

The apartment community includes studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as an open-air saltwater pool with sundecks, cabanas, grilling stations and TVs. Other amenities include 1.5 acres of outdoor courtyards, a dog park and a gym with fitness classes. Additionally, the property will be programmed with group gatherings such as wine tastings and cookouts. Rental rates start at $2,264 per month, according to the property website.

You may also like

Madison Realty Capital Originates $240M Acquisition Loan for...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $108.8M Loan for Park...

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Legacy at Wakefield Apartments...

Hicks Ventures to Develop 200,000 SF Mass-Timber Office...

Floor & Décor to Open Warehouse Store, Design...

Legacy Arranges $7.1M Sale of Northeast Plaza Shopping...

BH Properties Purchases 322,000 SF Anchorage Square Mixed-Use...

Community Preservation Partners Acquires Two Affordable Seniors Housing...

JLL Arranges $16.7M Refinancing for The Hobart Multifamily...