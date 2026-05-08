Friday, May 8, 2026
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Strait-&-Nelson-San-Marcos
Full completion of Strait & Nelson, a new apartment community in San Marcos, is slated for this summer.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Woodfield Development Begins Leasing 360-Unit Apartment Community in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Charleston, S.C.-based Woodfield Development has begun leasing Strait & Nelson, a 360-unit apartment community in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. Strait & Nelson offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units that range in size from 719 to 1,387 square feet. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and wood-style vinyl flooring. Amenities include a pool, clubroom with an entertainment kitchen, fitness center with dedicated yoga space, coworking lounge with private offices and conference rooms, pickleball and sand volleyball courts, a gaming lounge, private dining room and two dog parks. Dwell Design Studio was the project architect, and ChalkLine General Contractors handled construction. Rents start at roughly $1,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

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