Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pictured is a lounge area within The Cordelia, a new 426-unit apartment community underway in Wilmington, N.C.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Woodfield Development Begins Leasing 426-Unit Cordelia Apartments in Wilmington, North Carolina

by John Nelson

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Woodfield Development has begun leasing The Cordelia, a new 426-unit apartment community underway in the coastal North Carolina city of Wilmington. Situated between Wrightsville and Carolina Beach at 4711 Azalea Landing Drive, the development will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments designed by Shelton Taylor.

Amenities will include a resort-style pool with poolside cabanas and lap lanes, an indoor-outdoor fitness center, dog park and dog spa, coworking space, game room, pickleball courts, local coffee and cold brew on tap, community walking trail, resident lounge, gas grills and outdoor dining spaces. Rental rates range from $1,515 to $2,514 per month, according to the property website.

You may also like

Coro Realty Acquires 153,486 SF Noonday Creek Crossing...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 264-Unit Multifamily Community in...

The Container Store, French Restaurant Sign Leases at...

Newmark Arranges 27,581 SF Office Lease in D.C.

Bank OZK, PGIM Provide $75.9M in Construction Financing...

CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield Broker $58M Sale of...

JLL Arranges $27M Acquisition Loan for Hoboken Apartment...

Tuscan Brands Debuts 165-Room, Marriott-Branded Hotel at Flagship...

Pierce Education Properties Completes 169-Bed Topaz Apartments Near...