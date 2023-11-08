Woodfield Development Begins Leasing 426-Unit Cordelia Apartments in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Woodfield Development has begun leasing The Cordelia, a new 426-unit apartment community underway in the coastal North Carolina city of Wilmington. Situated between Wrightsville and Carolina Beach at 4711 Azalea Landing Drive, the development will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments designed by Shelton Taylor.

Amenities will include a resort-style pool with poolside cabanas and lap lanes, an indoor-outdoor fitness center, dog park and dog spa, coworking space, game room, pickleball courts, local coffee and cold brew on tap, community walking trail, resident lounge, gas grills and outdoor dining spaces. Rental rates range from $1,515 to $2,514 per month, according to the property website.