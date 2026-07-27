Woodfield Development Breaks Ground on $100M Apartment Community in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C. — Woodfield Development has broken ground on a 330-unit apartment community located across from the Tryon Village shopping center at 2818 Macedonia Road in Cary, a suburb of Raleigh. Eagle Realty Group is serving as equity partner and capital provider for the $100 million project.

The unnamed, five-story residential complex will feature studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a five-story building that will wrap around a parking deck. The complex will feature more than 13,500 square feet of interior amenity space that will include a leasing office with a conference room and outdoor patio; coworking center with private business stations and conference rooms; coffee and gaming lounge with a coffee bar, grab-and-go market and golf simulator; resident clubhouse with a full kitchen, game area, maker’s room and library; two-story fitness center with a dedicated group fitness studio; dog spa; and a sky lounge with indoor/outdoor entertaining space overlooking the city.

Outdoor amenities, which will span more than 40,000 square feet across three landscaped courtyards, will include a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas; grilling stations; gathering areas; fire pits; artificial turf recreation spaces; an outdoor fitness area, sauna and cold plunge; as well as a dog park with separate areas for large and small dogs.

First deliveries are anticipated in the second quarter of 2028, while full completion of the project is expected for the fourth quarter of 2028.

The project team includes Dwell Design Studio (architect), Shelton Taylor + Associates (interior designer), WithersRavenel (civil engineer and landscape architect) and NRP Construction (general contractor).