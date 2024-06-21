Friday, June 21, 2024
Northwest Village in Fort Worth will total 455 units.
Woodfield Development Breaks Ground on $101M Northwest Village Apartments in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Woodfield Development has broken ground on Northwest Village, a $101 million multifamily project in Fort Worth. The site is located within Traditions at Northwest Village, a 47-acre master-planned development. Northwest Village will comprise 455 apartments across two buildings on a 15-acre site. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include private conference rooms and individual offices, a fitness center, two-story sky lounge, game room with golf simulator and indoor putting green, two pools and an outdoor lounge area. The project team for Northwest Village includes general contractor OHT Partners, architect Corgan, interior designer Thrive Interior Design and civil engineering firm Westwood.

