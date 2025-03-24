Monday, March 24, 2025
EmmaJames at Savannah Harbor offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 682 square feet to 1,732 square feet.
Woodfield Development Completes 280-Unit Apartment Community in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Charleston-based Woodfield Development has completed EmmaJames at Savannah Harbor, a 280-unit luxury apartment community located in the larger Savannah Harbor mixed-use development. The project team includes architectural firm Housing Studio, general contractor Samet Corp. and interior designer Cindy Munn of S. Wilkins.

Situated at 101 Cay Plaza, the development offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 682 square feet to 1,732 square feet. Additionally, the complex also features one- and two-bedroom townhomes that measure up to 2,064 square feet. Monthly rental prices for the property begin at $1,555.

Amenities at the property include a rooftop pool deck, 24/7 fitness center, yoga studio, piano room, pet park and spa, business and coworking spaces, self-serve tap lounge and an outdoor lawn with grilling and fire pit areas.

