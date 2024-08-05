Monday, August 5, 2024
The Ames features 304 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
Woodfield Development Completes 304-Unit Ames Apartment Community in Summerville, South Carolina

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Woodfield Development has completed and opened The Ames, a 304-unit apartment development located at 3800 Zephyr Road in Summerville. Situated within the Nexton master-planned development, the property offers residences in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at The Ames include a swimming pool, courtyard, grilling stations and a 1,500-square-foot pool cabana with a bar area.

This marks Charleston-based Woodfield’s 17th multifamily delivery in the state.

