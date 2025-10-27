Monday, October 27, 2025
Klara-at-Clermont
Klara at Clermont spans six residential buildings and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.
Woodfield Development Delivers 289-Unit Apartment Complex in Clermont, Florida

by Abby Cox

CLERMONT, FLA. — Woodfield Development has delivered Klara at Clermont, a 289-unit apartment complex located in Clermont, approximately 22 miles west of Orlando. Klara spans six residential buildings and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 841 square feet to 1,657 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,798. Carter & Carter Construction served as general contractor, Charlan Brock provided architectural design services and Beasley & Henley handled the interior design.

Amenities at the community include a resort-style swimming pool with a sun shelf and poolside cabanas, outdoor grilling terraces and dining areas, a dog park with additional park space, a hammock lawn, fire pit and expansive great lawn, as well as a network of walking trails.

