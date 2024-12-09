Monday, December 9, 2024
Union Green features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 741 to 1,573 square feet in size.
Woodfield Development Delivers 295-Unit Apartment Community in Union City, Georgia

by John Nelson

UNION CITY, GA. — Woodfield Development has delivered Union Green, a 295-unit apartment community located at 4980 Stonewall Tell Road in Union City, a southwest suburb of Atlanta. The property features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 741 to 1,573 square feet in size. Monthly rental rates range from $1,498 to $4,175, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a swimming pool with a sun lounge area, club lounge, demonstration kitchen for events, outdoor social commons with a grilling area, wellness and fitness studio and a sky lounge that offers views of downtown Atlanta’s skyline.

The project team for Union Green included general contractor CBG Building Co., architect of record Fifth Dimension Architecture and interior designer Shelton Taylor + Associates.

