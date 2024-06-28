Woodfield Development Obtains $53.7M Loan for Margaux Midtown Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Woodfield Development has obtained a $53.7 million loan for the refinancing of Margaux Midtown, a 292-unit apartment community located in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood. Adam Bieber and Alec Jenkins of BWE’s Washington, D.C., office arranged the senior loan through the company’s bridge program on behalf of Woodfield Development.

Delivered in 2023, Margaux Midtown features a fitness center, clubroom with mini duck bowling, private yoga room, dedicated work pods, complimentary coffee, sky lounge and rooftop terrace, speakeasy with a performance stage, resort-style swimming pool and a podcast room.