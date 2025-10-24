Friday, October 24, 2025
Cooper River Farms II has added 71 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences to the 56-acre Cooper River Farms apartment community in Charleston, S.C.
DevelopmentMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Woodfield Development Opens Second Phase of Cooper River Farms Apartments in Charleston

by Abby Cox

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Woodfield Development has opened Cooper River Farms II, the second phase of the 56-acre Cooper River Farms apartment community located in Charleston. The new four-story building adds 71 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences. Amenities at the property include a fourth-floor sky lounge, community bar, TVs and a pool table. The second phase builds on the existing Cooper River Farms community, which features a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, nature trails and a dog park.

Construction on the development began in May 2024, and the first apartments were delivered in July 2025. The building is currently 50 percent occupied. 

