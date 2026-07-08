Woodfield to Begin Construction on 285-Unit Apartment Community in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Woodfield Development plans to soon break ground on Westbourne Ashley Landing, a 285-unit apartment community in Charleston. The property will serve as the multifamily component of Ashley Landing, a 31-acre mixed-use redevelopment in Charleston’s West Ashley neighborhood. EDENS is the master developer of Ashley Landing, which will feature 240,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, including a Publix grocery store.

TD Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the multifamily development, while PGIM Real Estate is providing equity financing. Upon completion, which is expected by third-quarter 2028, Westbourne Ashley Landing will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 384 to 1,663 square feet.

Amenities will include EV charging stations, indoor mail rooms with package concierge services, fitness facilities with private studios, a business center with work pods, grab-and-go market, pet spa and park, pickleball court and a saltwater pool with a sunbathing deck. The project team includes Housing Studio, Seamon Whiteside, Shah Interiors, S Wilkins Interiors, SPX and Carter and Carter.