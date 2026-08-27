Thursday, August 27, 2026
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DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Woodfield to Develop 320-Unit Apartment Community in Brookhaven, Georgia

by John Nelson

BROOKHAVEN, GA. — Woodfield Development plans to develop a new 320-unit apartment community located at 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE in Brookhaven, a northeastern suburb of Atlanta in DeKalb County.

The property will sit on five acres within Ashford Green, a mixed-use redevelopment by Vela Cos. that will features residences, offices, a hotel and restaurants. The site was recently rezoned from office to multifamily, and Woodfield plans to close on its land acquisition in second-quarter 2027.

The unnamed apartment community will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a resort-style pool, clubhouse and coworking areas. The design-build team will include Dwell Design Studio (architect), PEC (civil engineer) and Spacecraft (landscape architect). The construction timeline was not released.

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