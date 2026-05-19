Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Woodrow House will be situated along the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline. (Rendering courtesy of Woodfield Development)
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Woodfield Tops Out 325-Unit Apartment Community in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Woodfield Development has topped out Woodrow House, a 325-unit apartment community located at 840 Woodrow St. SW in Atlanta. The property sits along the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline, a 22-mile urban trail loop in Atlanta. The developer has begun leasing units at Woodrow House, with monthly rental rates ranging from $1,300 to $3,000.

The property will comprise mid-rise apartment buildings, two-story live-work units and townhomes, as well as over 12,000 square feet of retail space facing a new spur of the Beltline. Sixty-six of the units will be reserved as workforce housing. Amenities will include a resort-style pool with outdoor lounge areas and grilling stations; sky deck; fitness center; coworking spaces, including a private conference room and dedicated creator studio; and a dog park and pet spa.

The project team includes Fortune Johnson (general contractor), Dynamik Design (architect), Krywicki Interior Design (interior design) and Kimley-Horn (civil engineer and landscape architect). Initial townhome deliveries are expected in July, with the first multifamily units anticipated in September, according to Woodfield.

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