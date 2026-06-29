Monday, June 29, 2026
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KansasLeasing ActivityMidwestRetail

Woodhouse Spa to Open 6,840 SF Location at Northridge Plaza in Olathe, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OLATHE, KAN. — Woodhouse Spa is set to open a new location at Northridge Plaza in Olathe. The day spa will occupy a 6,840-square-foot standalone building within the center for its second location in the Kansas City market. Northridge Plaza is home to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Aldi, Ross Dress for Less, U.S. Bank, Panera Bread, Chipotle and Hallmark Gold Crown. A local husband-and-wife franchise team will own and operate the Olathe Woodhouse Spa location. The spa is expected to open in September. Chad LaSala of NAI Heartland represented the tenant in the lease. Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented the landlord on an internal basis.

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