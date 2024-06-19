Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Woodhouse Spa will occupy space on the outdoor plaza near restaurant Baldamar.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMinnesotaRetail

Woodhouse Spa to Open at Rosedale Center in Suburban Twin Cities in July

by Kristin Harlow

ROSEVILLE, MINN. — Woodhouse Spa is scheduled to open at Rosedale Center in the Twin Cities suburb of Roseville in July. The luxury brand will open Minnesota’s only upscale spa, according to a news release. Rosedale Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot shopping center, recently welcomed tenants Lululemon, Anthropologie, Warby Parker, Hollister and Shake Shack. Dick’s Sporting Goods is slated to open in October. Holly Rome and Lane Walsh of JLL represented ownership in the lease with Woodhouse Spa, which operates more than 80 spas across the country. The Rosedale location is owned and operated by local resident Amy Adams.

