Woodmont Begins Development of 10,759 SF Kiddie Academy in Westfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

WESTFIELD, IND. — The Woodmont Co., a national developer specializing in retail, has begun development of a new 10,759-square-foot Kiddie Academy in Westfield near Carmel. Located at 1367 Waterleaf Drive, the school will offer full-time care as well as after-school programs and summer camps for children between six weeks and 12 years old. Three Colors Flag LLC will own and operate the property, which is slated for completion in spring 2021.