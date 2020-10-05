REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Begins Development of 10,759 SF Kiddie Academy in Westfield, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

WESTFIELD, IND. — The Woodmont Co., a national developer specializing in retail, has begun development of a new 10,759-square-foot Kiddie Academy in Westfield near Carmel. Located at 1367 Waterleaf Drive, the school will offer full-time care as well as after-school programs and summer camps for children between six weeks and 12 years old. Three Colors Flag LLC will own and operate the property, which is slated for completion in spring 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  