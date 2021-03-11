REBusinessOnline

Woodmont Begins Leasing 443-Unit Apartment Community in West Windsor, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Woodmont-Way-West-Windsor

Woodmont Way in West Windsor totals 443 units.

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Woodmont Properties has begun leasing Woodmont Way, a 443-unit multifamily community in West Windsor, located just outside of Trenton. The property offers one, two- and three-bedroom units that are all equipped with private balconies or patios. Amenities include a fitness and yoga studio, game room, golf simulator, theater room and a heated pool, as well as pickleball and bocce courts. The pet-friendly community also features a bark park and an indoor pet spa. The first move-ins are scheduled to begin this summer.

