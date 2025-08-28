Woodmont Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Multifamily Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Locally based developer Woodmont Properties has broken ground on a 300-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodbridge. Woodmont Rail at Metropark will rise six stories and will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 574 to 1,400 square feet. Residences will feature Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, spa-like bathrooms and private balconies. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, multi-sport simulator, clubroom, media room, coworking space, dog run, outdoor dining stations and a rooftop lounge. Completion is scheduled for 2028.