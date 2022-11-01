Woodmont Breaks Ground on 54,113 SF Industrial Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey

Completion of the industrial project at 51 New Brunswick Ave. in Woodbridge, New Jersey, is slated for the second quarter of 2023.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Woodmont Industrial Partners has broken ground on a 54,113-square-foot project at 51 New Brunswick Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodbridge. The facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, seven dock doors, build-to-suit office space and ample car and trailer parking. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.