Woodmont Breaks Ground on 54,113 SF Industrial Project in Woodbridge, New Jersey
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — Woodmont Industrial Partners has broken ground on a 54,113-square-foot project at 51 New Brunswick Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodbridge. The facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, seven dock doors, build-to-suit office space and ample car and trailer parking. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.
