Woodmont Breaks Ground on Retail Strip Center in Petal, Mississippi Leased to Starbucks, T-Mobile

by John Nelson

PETAL, MISS. — The Woodmont Co. has broken ground on a new retail strip center spanning nearly 5,000 square feet in Petal, a suburb of Hattiesburg, Miss. Located at 1098 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, the property will house a Starbucks and T-Mobile. The retail center represents Woodmont’s fourth development with Starbucks and first with T-Mobile. Jackson Longley of Woodmont worked to arrange financing through Embree Capital, and Jack Mock of Woodmont represented the developer in the lease negotiations with the national credit tenants. Tony Oswalt with Advanced Building Specialties Inc. will serve as the project’s general contractor. Woodmont plans to open the center in spring 2024.

