Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Alpha-78-Logistics-Center
Alpha 78 Logistics Center is located directly off U.S. Route 22 and adjacent to Route I-78 in the Lehigh Valley region.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Woodmont, Brookfield to Develop 450,000 SF Industrial Project in Alpha, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ALPHA, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Woodmont Industrial Partners and Brookfield Properties will develop a 450,000-square-foot project in Alpha, located on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. Alpha 78 Logistics Center will be situated on a 33.6-acre site and feature a cross-dock configuration, clear height of 36 feet, 118 dock doors with four drive-ins, 6,000 square feet of office space and parking for 230 cars and 89 trailers. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2025. CBRE will market the property for lease. CBRE also brokered the land deal, which closed in June and saw Woodmont sell the acreage to Brookfield.

You may also like

Partnership Acquires 235,835 SF Industrial Facility in Jacksonville

PACE Loan Group Provides $10.6M in C-PACE Financing...

Partnership Breaks Ground on 55-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $4M Sale of Vacant...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Northern...

Choice Hotels International, Highside Cos. Break Ground on...

GSA Awards $524M Construction Contract for CISA Headquarters...

Pinecrest Delivers 509-Bed Student Housing Development Near VCU...

Mast Capital, Rockpoint Complete 248-Unit Harlow Apartments in...