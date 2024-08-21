Woodmont, Brookfield to Develop 450,000 SF Industrial Project in Alpha, New Jersey

ALPHA, N.J. — A partnership between locally based developer Woodmont Industrial Partners and Brookfield Properties will develop a 450,000-square-foot project in Alpha, located on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. Alpha 78 Logistics Center will be situated on a 33.6-acre site and feature a cross-dock configuration, clear height of 36 feet, 118 dock doors with four drive-ins, 6,000 square feet of office space and parking for 230 cars and 89 trailers. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2025. CBRE will market the property for lease. CBRE also brokered the land deal, which closed in June and saw Woodmont sell the acreage to Brookfield.