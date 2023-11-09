Woodmont, Butters Complete 252,848 SF Industrial Facility in Jupiter, Florida

JUPITER, FLA. — Woodmont Industrial Partners and Butters Construction & Development have delivered Corporate Logistics Center, a 252,848-square-foot industrial facility located at 15791 Corporate Circle in Jupiter. The property is situated within the 1,300-acre Palm Beach Park of Commerce in South Florida’s Palm Beach County.

The building is available for immediate occupancy and features 3,800 square feet of office space, 36-foot clear heights, 48 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 60 trailer parking spaces and ample automobile parking spaces and outdoor storage facilities.

Christopher Thomson and Chris Metzger of Cushman & Wakefield are handling the leasing assignment at Corporate Logistics Center, which represents the fifth development between Woodmont and Butters. Separately, the firms teamed up with PCCP LLC to acquire land within Palm Beach Park of Commerce with plans to develop 2 million square feet of industrial space.